ATLANTA (CBS46) The state of Georgia is now under a dual 'state of emergency' after powerful storms ripped through the region, killing several people and leaving a path of destruction.
Governor Brian Kemp signed a 'state of emergency' for storm damage, just weeks after issuing a public health 'state of emergency' in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Kemp toured the hardest hit areas of the state on Monday, including Murray County, where seven people were killed by a confirmed tornado touch down.
"I can tell you that's it's devastating," said Governor Kemp. "It looked like a bomb went off in two different neighborhoods I visited. Many of these Georgians are already suffering due to being out of work because of the coronavirus and now they have literally lost everything they own."
Bartow County was also among the hardest hit areas in the state. An EF1 tornado touched down with speeds of 90 miles-per-hour. 34 year-old William McConnell was sleeping inside his Cartersville home when a tree toppled over and crashed down, crushing him as he slept.
CBS46 has learned that tornado warning sirens did not go off in the area. Firefighters are still trying to determine why.
