CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Senior citizens are living in isolation after three residents and an employee tests positive for the coronavirus at a nursing home.
The cases at "The Retreat at Canton" are the first known cases at a senior care facility in Georgia. Three residents and an employee have tested positive. Those test results have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for verification.
READ: Coronavirus: What's happening right now
One family says the transition has been difficult.
Debra Farr says her mother has Parkinson's Dementia and can't understand why her family is on the outside looking in.
"She doesn't understand what's going on. I tried to be very simple a while ago and let her know there's a virus going around..she can relate to that," explained Farr.
Farr went on to say to the caregiver “can you open the window and she says no we can't open the window."
Granddaughter Christy Vaughn says today is the first day she's seen her grandmother since the quarantine.
“First thing they need to think about is their mental state. Being down and out and not being able to socialize with their family, you know that would make anybody sad and kind of pretty down and out."
READ: Atlanta Public School confirms first COVID-19 case
Farr says the senior living facility is waiting to hear back from the CDC confirming the positive results.
"I have not heard back and the elderly are the ones that are most at risk to die from this..."
Great granddaughter Grace Vaughn says her biggest fear is the unknown.
"You never really know you never know how it's going to affect her or how it's going to affect the whole facility... you just don't know."
