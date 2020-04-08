Georgia nursing home reports 10 deaths linked to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ten patients at a nursing home in Athens have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for PruittHealth Grandview released the following statement Tuesday:
"We are saddened to share that 10 patients of PruittHealth – Grandview who previously tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 have passed away in the past few weeks. We cannot confirm or deny the cause of death for any of these individuals and encourage you to contact the medical examiner or the Department of Public Health for this information. As always our first priority is communication with the patients’ families and our caregivers."
PruittHealth officials did not indicate how many other residents or staff members at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The statement continued, "PruittHealth - Grandview continues to operate at an Alert Code Red status and has been strictly following enhanced infection control protocols, including increasing cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, ceasing visitation, screening staff and patients daily, restricting staff to only essential personnel, and ceasing new admissions."
