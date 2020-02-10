Waynesboro, Georgia — A police sergeant in Waynesboro, Georgia, is being hailed as a hero after a newly released body camera video shows him saving a baby who couldn't breathe. Harold Drummond jumped into action when he saw 6-month-old AJ Sherrod outside a Dollar General store last month.
"When I looked down at that baby AJ, I looked down into my son's face. I looked down into my grandson's face" Drummond told CBS News.
