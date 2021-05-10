ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Surrounded by a bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers, Governor Brian Kemp signed a law officially repealing Georgia’s Citizens Arrest statute, Monday afternoon.
Kemp hugged the mother and sister of Ahmaud Arbery who attended the bill signing.
“We know the stroke of a pen cannot bring back what you have lost, but today in honor of Ahmaud’s memory, we commit to taking this step forward together,” Gov. Kemp told Arbery’s family.
The reform comes two days after what would have been Arbery’s 27th birthday.
“I often think back last year, Ahmaud’s birthday, we had just gotten an arrest, the McMichael’s about 24 hours prior. I looked at that like a birthday present to Ahmaud. I look at the signing of this bill today as also a birthday present to Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told CBS46’s Hayley Mason as she spoke after the bill’s signing.
Arbery’s tragic death captured on video quickly became the motivation for lawmakers to change Georgia’s a civil-war era law. The new law makes it illegal for private citizens to try to detain and arrest someone they suspect committed a crime.
“Rhis bill makes Georgia the first state in the country to repeal its citizens arrest statute,” Kemp stated.
LT. Governor Geoff Duncan thanked Arbery’s mother for sharing her story with him as a bipartisan group of lawmakers greeted the family.
Attorney Lee Merritt praised the repeal of the more than 150-year-old law.
“It created the atmosphere for what happened to Ahmaud and that is something that Mrs. Cooper Jones has argued under the federal claim that Ahmaud’s civil rights were violated,” Merritt told reporters inside the State Capitol. “Its repeal is arguably evidence of that,” he added.
Merritt says the men accused of killing Arbery will face arraignment Tuesday on federal hate crimes charges. The state will take up new motions in its murder cases this week as well.
“I think the signing of this bill will make people think before they take action into their own hands,” Cooper-Jones said. “Unfortunately I had to lose my son in this manner, but with this bill being in place hopefully it will protect young men as they’re jogging down the street.”
Saturday, in honor of Arbery's birthday, Cooper-Jones launched the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. She says the goal is to offer "financial literacy, physical and mental wellness, and mentorship for primarily Black and brown children ages 7 to 17."
