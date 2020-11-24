“This is the moment to dramatically increase mitigation,” is the latest warning to Georgia health officials as a new White House report reveals the state is still in the red zone.
Released Nov. 22, the report states Georgia is experiencing a concerning rate of increase in new coronavirus cases – as many as 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population. At this right, and with the holidays quickly approaching, the White House Coronavirus Task Force clearly states Georgia “is in the early stages of full resurgence."
On Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference where he addressed the state’s uptick in new cases.
“Our citizens are the ones that solved the problem after July 4th, because people did what we asked them to do. And we’re asking them to do that again going into Thanksgiving," Kemp said. “If we do that, we’re going to get on the backside of this little bump that we’re seeing.”
Since March the Peach State has recorded 408, 644 confirmed cases, and 8,648 deaths related to the virus. With only two days left until Thanksgiving, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,532 new cases on Tuesday, along with 12 confirmed deaths, 185 hospitalizations and 1,384 antigen positive cases.
Georgia DPH’s report for the week of Nov. 16 -23 revealed a 12 percent increase of daily hospitalizations due to the virus.
Representing only 26.2 percent of new cases over the span of the last three weeks are Fulton County, Gwinnett County, and DeKalb County – all metro Atlanta areas that have consistently led the state in confirmed cases throughout the pandemic. Settings that continue to be see high rates of cases are long-term care facilities, schools and the workplace.
Overall, the state is ranked the 48th highest in new cases and has the 39th highest rate in the country for test positivity. Even with mounting new cases of the virus and hospitals slowly beginning to see an influx of patents, the state remains open without a mask mandate.
“Between Nov 14 - Nov 20, on average, 331 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 186 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Georgia,” states the White House report.
With the number of positive cases up 36 percent from last week, testing sites across Metro Atlanta have also seen an influx of long lines as thousands of Georgians look to get tested before joining holiday gatherings.
The Governor urged citizens, “If possible, consider gathering virtually or limiting your holiday gatherings to only a few people within the same household.”
Even with a negative test result Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia DPH Public Health Commissioner, said now is not the time for the people to let their guard down.
“If you get tested today, and you’re negative, it does not mean that you will not be positive in a day or two or three,” Toomey said. “And so, it’s particularly important that we don’t use their COVID test as a justification to go and not follow the guidelines.”
As far as health officials are concerned, now is the time for Georgia to become aggressive in its mitigation measures, which includes proactive testing and stricter guidelines in both public and private spaces.
White House recommendations includes:
- We need to protect those we are thankful for in our families and communities. Ensure indoor masking around vulnerable family members during any gatherings due to significant amount of virus circulating and the high rate of asymptomatic and undiagnosed infections among family and community members. Public spaces where masking is not possible must have a significant reduction in capacity or close.
- Expanded, strategic use of point-of-care antigen tests with immediate results will be critical to expanding this model into the community; these tests should be used among all individuals independent of symptoms in orange and red counties in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.