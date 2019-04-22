ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Did you miss the migration of the Monarchs through Atlanta last week? Most of us did, and so did most of the butterflies.
Only ten percent of the usual number of butterflies are in the skies these days. A dramatic plunge in the population of the gaudy insects has nature lovers across Georgia scrambling to do something.
One answer? Plant native milkweed. The only food monarch caterpillars eat is milkweed, which is in sharp decline across the US, particularly in farming regions where herbicides are killing it.
But towns and suburbs including Atlanta offer backyards and parks with space to grow the critical plant. And schools and senior centers are picking up the challenge.
An alliance of The YMCA of Greater Atlanta, DeKalb Schools, the Chattahoochee Nature Center, Park Springs and Clairmont Place senior centers and the South Fork Conservancy -- self interest revealed here. Reporter Sally Sears helped start the South Fork Conservancy -- spent the winter growing milkweed for transplanting along butterfly flyways on Peachtree Creek and its tributaries.
At the Chattahoochee Nature Center, Milkweed Maestro Henning Von Schmeling grows 20 of Georgia's 22 native species. His collection means 500 seeds growing across the city, with every seedling going to public parks and school yards across metro Atlanta.
The big planting is Sunday, April 28, on Park Rx Day. These seedlings will find homes in every park along the South Fork of Peachtree Creek.
Park Rx Day is the day doctors across the country encourage patients to seek outdoor projects for their health's sake. DeKalb County Health Department is leading the effort in DeKalb County.
The milkweed project offers better health for people, and for monarch butterflies too.
(0) comments
