Two days after state officials celebrated the arrival of Pfizer’s vaccine, they’re now wondering where’s the rest.
Thursday marked a historic day in metro Atlanta as health care workers all over got the Pfizer vaccine, including the state’s chief health director Dr. Katherine Toomey. CBS46 was there as she and a nurse from Grady Hospital got injected.
“I am so relieved,” Toomey said.
Doctors called Thursday a critical day for healthcare.
“This is something that is going to really bring energy and enthusiasm to the people on the frontline,” said Dr. Chirag Patel of WellStar Medical Dir. Of Operational Health.
But Georgia may not be able to dole out as many doses as expected. The federal government has told several states to expect fewer doses. Governor Brian Kemp confirmed Georgia is among those.
“We’ve got more people wanting to take the vaccine than we have to give right now,” Kemp said.
Georgia received 84,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine this week. The Peach state was expecting an additional 99,000 doses next week but will now only get 60,000.
“That is a little bit smaller than what we were originally told,” Kemp said.
Pfizer issued a statement saying the shortage isn’t on them. The company said it shipped the 2.9 million doses requested by the federal government, adding that they have millions more sitting in their warehouse, waiting on shipping instructions.
Back in Georgia, the governor called for more doses of the vaccines as Georgians look to put the pandemic behind them.
“I keep telling people, I wish it was a lot more, but it could zero right now,” Kemp said.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told CNN, states aren't seeing a reduction in the number of vaccines headed their way. However, the timeline for when they arrive may be longer than originally planned.
