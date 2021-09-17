ATLANTA (CBS46) — Security at the nation’s capital is heightened as a rally in support of those arrested for the events there on Jan. 6 is set to happen Saturday.
Several Georgians from around the state are charged over their involvement with incidents during the Capitol Insurgence.
According to an intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS news, the department of Homeland Security is aware of a "small number of recent online threats of violence" connected to the rally and found "online discussions encouraging violence the day before.
Politician Vernon Jones, who is running for governor in Georgia, was there on Jan. 6 and spoke before former president Donald Trump.
“I can’t believe how it all unfolded because it was such a good day,” Jones said.
He won’t be attending the rally in D.C. but believes everyone has the right to protest peacefully.
“I applaud any American, any citizen, who wants to go to the nation’s capitol in a peaceful manner. I think it’s good it’s healthy. Once we stop allowing people to go and protest in Washington, what have we lost,” Jones said.
One of the main speakers at the event is Mike Collins who is running for Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat in 2022.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Trump previously stated they will not be attending the rally organized by one of Trump’s previous campaign staffers.
The organizer said the estimated 700 people attending will do so peacefully.
“The capitol police know that we are no threat. This is a theater to deter people from attending,” said organizer Matt Braynard.
A companion rally is set to take place at the Georgia state capitol on Sept. 25. Capitol police said they do not discuss specific safety measures but are always monitoring any events around the gold dome.
