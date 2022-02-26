Georgia ports chief plans aggressive expansion by 2025

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The executive in charge of Georgia's seaports is calling for an aggressive expansion that would grow cargo container capacity a the Port of Savannah by 58% over the next three years.
Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said Thursday he wants Savannah to have space to handle 9.5 million cargo container units per year by 2025. That's a big jump from port's current capacity of 6 million.
Lynch announced his plan during his annual “State of the Ports” speech in Savannah.
Roughly half the planned growth is already in the works and will be completed this summer. Lynch said he'll ask the port authority's board next month to approve $200 million to develop a 100-acre tract that by itself will be larger than some U.S. ports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.