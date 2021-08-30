Georgia Power crews en route to areas affected by Hurricane Ida

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Dozens of Georgia Power crews are en route to Louisiana and Mississippi to help to assist with damage left behind by Hurricane Ida.
The severe weather left more than one million people without power.
A spokesperson for the company says those heading south are part of the Storm Center Team. They say right now, more crewmembers are on stand-by, ready to go to affected areas if needed.
Crews are also prepared to assess any damage left in metro-Atlanta by remnants of the storm in the upcoming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.