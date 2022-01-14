ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As north Georgia prepares for a snow and possibly ice on Sunday, Georgia Power is preparing to get the power back on in the case the weather knocks it out.
John Kraft, a Georgia Power spokesperson, said they've been watching the system for days as they determine where to put crews and if they'll need additional resources.
"We've been in contact with our storm teams and crews, other employees from other parts of the state, even our sister companies, as well. We may need some assistance if this weather comes through as being forecast," said Kraft. "We’re already making plans, for instance, to move crews up from south Georgia up closer to Atlanta, north Georgia, east Georgia if that’s where the track goes.”
He said the possibility of freezing rain is especially concerning.
"It coats the wires, it coats the tree and tree limbs, they come down, do a lot of damage," he said.
Crews will respond as soon as conditions are safe for them, said Kraft. He added there are things that will be happening behind the scenes to help restore before before crews show up to a location.
"Some of the smart grid technology we put in in recent years allows us to reroute power around damaged areas," he explained. "We'll turn an outage that’s affecting 1,500 people into one that’s only affecting 200 people if we can reroute the power and get most of those cutometers back on before a crew can even respond.”
Georgia Power customers can find helpful resources on the company's website and can also sign up to receive outage alerts.
Kraft reminds drivers to slow down or move over for utlity crews working on the side of the road.
He said, "We want to keep everyone safe."
