ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Dozens of Georgia Power linemen were invited to Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday to play flag football as part of Lineman Appreciation Month.
The linemen, who are usually out on the streets working to keep the power on took a day off to have some fun.
“A lot of them put their life on the line so it's important to let them know that they appreciate the hard work that they do,” said Fred Cook.
“It ranges from thunderstorms rolling through and we're getting the power back on...it goes into somebody is having a problem in their home. It's all sorts of things,” said Matthew Sturdivant.
The men came from all over the state. They broke off into teams coached by former Atlanta Falcons players.
“I'm out here with Georgia Power and the lineman and I'm a lineman so I thought it was a perfect match,” said former Atlanta Falcons defensive back Rod Coleman.
Coleman played three seasons with the Falcons.
“Just get to interact with the guys who are out there in the field and doing the dirty work out there. Their field is out there on the poles and up in the buckets and ours is out here on the field.”
Sturdivant had never before played any kind of football but he didn't want to miss out.
“You can kind of spot a lineman when you look at somebody walking down the road,” he explained. “You can tell by the way they look, the trucks they drive, you can spot us so I felt comfortable with everybody.”
Freddie Falcon even made an appearance.
Aside from flag football, linemen had the chance to practice punts, sprints and kicks. They were also able to tour the stadium and given lunch.
“What we have to do is not safe but we still have to do it,” Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.