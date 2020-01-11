Georgia Power prepares customers for expected severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With severe weather expected to impact Georgia this weekend, Georgia Power is advising their customers to prepare for harsh wind, heavy rain and possible tornadoes.
Safety first is the most important thing to keep in mind when the severe storm nears.
Meredith Stone with GA Power media relations said, "These types of storms mean the possibility of downed trees and power lines. That can obviously be very dangerous."
With the high possibility of these dangers, GA Power is reminding customers to stay aware, prepare an emergency kit, and when the storm passes.. stay inside.
"The best thing to do.. is let our crews do the dangerous work and wait for the all clear." said Stone.
Until power crews can check out conditions after the storm:
- Do not touch any downed or low-hanging wires.
- Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees.
- Avoid contact with anything that produces electricity.
"When you go out after a storm, puddles might be hiding live wires so that means the puddles could be charged.. wires could be on trees, fences, laying on your home.. You may not see them," Stone said. "So it's best to stay indoors until you get the all clear and if you see a downed line call 9-1-1 or call GA Power immediately to report it."
Stick with CBS46 throughout the weekend as our Pinpoint Weather Team keeps you updated with the latest weather forecasts.
