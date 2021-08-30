ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As power companies along the Gulf Coast struggle to return power after the landfall of Hurricane Ida, Georgia Power readies to send hundreds of personnel to the Mississippi Power's aid.
Around 500 line crews, engineers and support personnel from around the state will head to Mississippi to help with power restoration efforts after the storm.
The company is a member of the mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country.
Georgia Power says they requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.
As the pandemic continues, crew members are also prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur due severe weather while taking proactive actions including special “distancing” and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.
