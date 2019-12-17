ATLANTA (CBS46) – After months of debate, Georgia Power won approval from the Georgia Public Service Commission to raise rates for customers in hopes of raising more than $1.77 billion over the next three years.
According to the PSC, the average Georgia household using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see their bill increase by $5.89 per month. The first-year increase equals to between four and four-point-five percent with additional rate increases of two to two-point-five percent in 2021 and another four to four-point-five percent increase in 2022.
Georgia Power had initially requested a $2.2 billion increase over the next three years and requested a basic service charge increase from $10 to $17.95 over the next three years. Instead, the basic service charge will not increase in 2020 and will increase just four dollars over the following two years.
The company said the rate increase was needed to invest in reliability and to fund storm restoration accounts depleted in recent years.
