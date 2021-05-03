After severe weather continues to cross through the state of Georgia, Georgia Power crews are assessing damage and working to restore power to those customers impacted early Monday afternoon.
According to a Georgia Power spokesperson, major storms are producing high winds, heavy rain, and reported tornadoes that have led to fallen trees and downed power lines.
CBS46 News has learned the storm damage includes broken poles, damaged transformers, and spans of wire down.
Georgia Power personnel are assessing the damage, crews are in the field working to restore power to approximately 7,500 customers impacted by the storms primarily in metro Atlanta counties.
Georgia Power wants to remind customers to remain safe and stay weather aware as dangerous conditions still exist as severe weather is forecasted to continue throughout Georgia on Tuesday.
