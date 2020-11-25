Georgia prepares for mid-December COVID vaccine distribution

Georgians waited in long lines to take a COVID test ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The state will be ready to deploy a safe effective vaccine,” Governor Brian Kemp said as state officials prepare to distribute a vaccine in mid-December.
“Right now, we are fine tuning the locations across the state to make sure we take into consideration the vulnerable groups of our community,” Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner Gen. John King said.
With a vaccine on the horizon, drug companies issued a warning about potential side effects. Dr. Richard Pan is an expert on vaccines and said he believes the benefits will far outweigh the risks.
“It’s not surprising that we have a vaccine that does have some side effects,” Dr Pan said. “These are symptoms related potentially to the stimulation of the immune system so when you have a virus that infects you have a response and some of that may be some fatigue or even mild fever, but those type of symptoms are generally transient which means they will go away.”
Health experts said the COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses at varying intervals and some worry side effects might deter people from coming back for the second dose.
“As we are distributing this out to probably healthcare workers first and then other people, we are going to continue to monitor what the side effects are of the vaccine so we can set people’s expectations appropriately,” Dr. Pan said. “If we get enough people vaccinated in the community, then at 95% that virus has nowhere to go.”
According to the New York Post, Moderna’s chief medical officer reported research shows the vaccine is effective at preventing people from getting sick with COVID, but there's no hard evidence that it stops you from carrying the virus and potentially infecting others who have not been vaccinated.
The bottom line is to not to let your guard down. Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.