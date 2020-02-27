ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health is working with the CDC and state officials to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, including Georgia.
That version of Coronavirus is going global and killing people.
As for cases here in the states, the Georgia Department of Public Health wants you to brace.
DPH commissioner, Kathleen Toomey, said in a statement,"DPH is working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county departments have the resources they need to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak"
The goal is to quickly find cases of the virus here in Georgia and take action to slow the spread and protect the public.
The DPH is using the fight against flu, which is in full swing, as a similar plan to fight the Coronavirus.
The best takeaways for you right now?
Get vaccinated. Stay home if you're sick. Stay clean. Disinfect often.
Response teams are actively in touch with the CDC so hospitals can be ready.
