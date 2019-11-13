ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia prison officials are preparing to execute a man convicted in the killing of a convenience store clerk.
Ray Jefferson Cromartie is scheduled to die Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for April 1994's slaying of Richard Slysz at a Thomasville convenience store.
The state says Cromartie, accompanied by another man, shot Slysz. Authorities say Cromartie also shot and gravely injured another clerk days earlier.
Cromartie says he didn't shoot either clerk. His lawyers still seek DNA testing on evidence from the shootings, but courts have so far rejected them.
The execution was delayed last month after a trial court judge was found to have filed an execution order while Cromartie had a Supreme Court appeal pending.
