ATLANTA (AP) - Prison officials in Georgia are preparing to execute a man convicted in the killing of a convenience store clerk 25 years ago.
Ray Jefferson Cromartie is scheduled to die Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville, just inside Georgia's southern border.
The state says Cromartie and another man entered a convenience store and shot Slysz. Authorities say Cromartie also shot and gravely injured another convenience store clerk a few days earlier.
Cromartie's attorneys say he has maintained that he didn't shoot either clerk. They've asked for DNA testing on evidence from the shootings but have so far been turned down by the courts.
