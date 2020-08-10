(CBS46) – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the Georgia Primary runoff elections. Winners of the runoffs advance to the general election Nov. 3.
According to the Secretary of State, there are contests for the U.S. House, Georgia General Assembly, and superior court seats and county offices in 94 of Georgia's 158 counties.
The Secretary of State, which oversees elections, has been working to redeem itself following a chaotic June 9 primary. The Georgia Primary experienced record turnout with almost 2.4 million voters.
The state rolled out a new $104 million voting system for that election but there were reports of machine malfunctions and nightmarish long lines.
Since then, poll workers have been retrained and voting locations expanded, including the State Farm Arena which served as the largest early voting location in Georgia history.
Just last week, the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and individual Georgia voters filed a lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and county governments that administer elections over the long lines.
Here’s a look at some of the key races:
U.S. House of Representatives:
District 1: Democrats Joyce Marie Griggs and Lisa M. Ring
District 9: Republicans Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler
District 9: Democrats Devin Pandy and Brooke Sisken
District 14: Republicans John Cowan and Marjorie T. Greene
Cobb County:
All eyes are focused on the races to replace two current commissioners.
District 4: Democrats Sheila Edwards and Monique Sheffield are trying to replace Commissioner Lisa Cupid who is running for County Commission Chair.
District 2: Republicans Fitz Johnson and Andy Smith are vying to replace Commissioner Bob Ott who is retiring. The winner of this race will faceoff against Democrat Jerica Richardson in the November 3 general election.
DeKalb County:
The runoff for the DeKalb County Sheriff race is an usual one because the winner will only serve a few months – through the end of the year. This is a special election runoff is to decide who will fill the remainder of Sheriff Jeffrey Mann’s term which runs through the end of the year.
Mann stepped down last December, since then incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox has held the position.
She is running against retired sheriff’s office Major Ruth “The Truth” Stinger.
Maddox is also running to be DeKalb’s next full-term sheriff – and has already won in a separate Democratic primary. In November, she’ll race against Republican challenger Harold Dennis.
Fulton County:
The spotlight has been on the Fulton County District Attorney race between incumbent Paul Howard and Fani Willis. Howard, who became the first African American District Attorney in the state, has held the position for more than 30 years. Willis, who is chief magistrate judge in South Fulton, previously worked for Howard as an assistant district attorney. If elected, she would be the first woman DA in Fulton County.
Howard has come under fire for his decision to charge two Atlanta police officers in the Rayshard Brooks’ killing, and recently agreed to pay a $6,500 state ethics fine for failing to report outside income from two non-profits on which he serves as CEO.
Before You Head to the Polls:
Voters wishing to vote on August 11 will have to vote at their regular voting precinct location. To find yours and sample ballots, click here.
For voting information by county, follow the links below:
