ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections are considering releasing prisoners to address the virus outbreak in prisons.
The State Board of Pardons and Parole is reviewing specific cases for clemency release. Only inmates who are serving non-violent offenses and who are within 180 days of finishing their sentence will be considered for early release.
Even a majority of the inmates released will be under community supervision.
