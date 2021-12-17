FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The FDA has removed the requirement for a patient to pick up abortion medication in-person, and now allows for the pills to be mailed directly to them.
"We've been expecting this rule change to happen for over a year now and we've been working on policy that would prevent the ability for doctors to prescribe medication and send it through the mail that could cause harm or death to women," said Joshua Edmonds, Executive Director of Georgia Life Alliance.
Edmonds says the group is almost ready to help present the newly-crafted legislation.
"We have legislation already drawn up and we're expecting to have that pre-filed in the next two weeks or introduced the first week of the legislative session."
He says it would prevent the abortion pill from being prescribed through telemedicine and prevent it from being delivered by mail.
This comes after Thursday's decision by the FDA.
"I think it is an excellent move. I think it is one more step toward people having freedom to make their healthcare choices, their own reproductive choices, and being able to fully exercise bodily autonomy," said Democratic Georgia Representative Jasmine Clark.
The FDA's move is a win for pro choice advocates, but a step in the wrong direction for others.
Aside from the FDA ruling, Georgia waits for a decision on the state's heartbeat bill. The Georgia Attorney General's Office says the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit issued an order staying the appeal until the Supreme Court rues on a case in Mississippi.
Georgia's bill would ban abortion when a heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks.
"I've been against the bill from the very beginning. I truly believe the bill is unconstitutional. It completely breaks away from precedent that's been set by case law in the supreme court," said Rep. Clark.
A ruling on Mississippi's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization is expected in 2022.
We have reached out to the Senators who Georgia Life Alliance says it's working with on new legislation. We are waiting to hear back.
