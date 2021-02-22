Cars lined up by the hundreds outside the Delta Flight Museum next to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
“Since I’m in Cobb County, I couldn’t find a place to get it, so I signed up here,” vaccine recipient Chikita Mann said.
It’s day one at the largest of four mass vaccination sites in the state and the process is off to a smooth start.
“We’re up and running, we’re happy. We’ve got shots going in arms at all four sites. Even though the rain showed up today it didn’t stop us,” GA GEMA and Homeland Security Director Chris Stallings said.
Thus far, healthcare workers have administered 1.75 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine statewide, accounting for 89% of the supply.
“For the doses the state of Georgia controls in terms of distribution and administration we have put 9 out of 10 shots available in the arm of a vulnerable Georgian,” Governor Brian Kemp said.
In addition to this location, there are similar mass vaccination sites at the Habersham County Fairgrounds, Macon Farmers Market and Albany Georgia Forestry Commission.
“The way we’ve set our sites up is they are essentially cookie cutters. Other than the building itself and the location, the style of set-up and the personnel is the same. Something we found to be key is if it’s a problem at one site it might pop up at the other sites as well so our teams are out there on the ground identifying anything that we might encounter,” Stallings said.
The state intends to administer a thousand shots a day here for the next couple of weeks. As supply increases, so will the vaccinations.
Chikita Mann is telling her friends she believes when you get the vaccine, it provides double protection.
“Not just for you but also your family,” Mann said.
The Governor said the Atlanta location is booked for the week, but there are still appointments available at the Albany site. You can register by going to myvaccinegeorgia.com.
