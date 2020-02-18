ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Although we're in the middle of the Bible Belt, a new survey says Georgia is the fifth most sinful state in the U.S.
The survey ranked all 50 states and considered such "ranks" as Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses and Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity and Laziness.
Georgia actually ranked first overall in jealousy. The state also made the top 10 in lust and finished just out of the top 10 in vanity and laziness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.