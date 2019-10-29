STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than four decades after a deadly dam break in northeast Georgia, overall dam safety in our state is still a concern.
Kelly Vickers is the registrar at Toccoa Falls College and will never forget that day his beloved campus made headlines.
The day was November 6, 1977. That’s when the Kelly Barnes Dam upstream collapsed, sending more than 170-million gallons of water surging on to campus in seconds.
Anne Purcell lost one of her best friends in the flood.
“It’s like part of your heart is gone,” Purcell said.
Betty Jean Woerner worked at the college and died trying to save her family. She was one of 39 victims.
“It just seems like we’ve forgotten what happened at Toccoa Falls,” Purcell said.
The dam there was never rebuilt. Still, more than 40 years later dam safety statewide is still a concern. The American Society of Civil Engineers identified multiple deficiencies in Georgia, giving the state a letter grade of ‘D.’
Jac Capp manages Georgia’s dam safety program.
“It’s certainly an issue we should pay attention to,” Capp said.
He has a team of 11 staff members who are responsible for monitoring more than 5,000 dams. Perhaps, the biggest challenge is that the majority of dams are privately owned.
“We want the dam owners to do inspections and we have provided forms and guidance on how to do it,” Capp said.
Our investigation found that only 25 percent of our state’s high-risk dams are inspected each year, leaving more than 400 of those unchecked.
“Whenever we learn of a situation where there is a dam under particular stress our folks are on the scene,” Capp said.
He insists our state’s inspection program is set up to determine problems long before they turn dangerous.
“I think after 40 years, are we in a much, much, much better place than we were? Absolutely, without a doubt,” Capp said.
The reality is that most dams are a low risk to the public. And that can be attributed to the lives lost and lessons learned at Toccoa Falls.
