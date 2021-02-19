Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Friday that the state has received more than $552 million in stimulus funds through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
“The effects of COVID-19 have hit many Georgians hard financially,” Governor Brian Kemp said.
“In addition to protecting lives, we have to protect livelihoods so that Georgians can continue to have economic opportunity. I am pleased to be able to provide this rental relief to renters and landlords who have been impacted the most," he added.
Congress appropriated $25 billion to provide relief to landlords and tenants who are behind on rent and utility payments due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the press release.
The Georgia Rental Assistance program will be administer by the Department of Community Affairs. State officials said that the payment will be made directly to the landlords and utility providers.
The program states that payments may not exceed 12 months, but some households may qualify for a total of 15 months under certain circumstances.
In general, households meeting all following criteria will be eligible:
- Qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19; and
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
- Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), with priority given to: 1) households below 50 percent of the AMI, or 2) households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of application
The CDC Eviction Moratorium has been extended until March 31, meaning that no one should be evicted solely for non-payment of rent until that date.
Visit GeorgiaLegalAid.org for more information.
DCA anticipates launching the public application portal in March, and additional program details will be available soon. For more information, visit here.
