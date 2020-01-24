ATLANTA (CBS46)— Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Georgia received a three-year, $11.2-million Preschool Development Renewal Grant (PDG) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education.
“Georgia’s success in receiving this grant demonstrates the state’s continued leadership in early education,” Governor Kemp said.
“High quality early education is foundational for children and families, and this grant will enable the state to develop and implement innovative strategies to better prepare Georgia’s children for success in school and in life.”
According to the governor’s office, the grant will provide resources to support early learning professionals and help build workforce capacity in the early childhood field.
Georgia is one of 20 states to receive the grant.
