Georgia recertifies election results following hand recount

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his team made it clear the general election in Georgia is a done deal.
“All this talk of a stolen election, whether it’s Stacey Abrams or the President of the United States is hurting our state,” Raffensperger said.
The state admitted they are investigating about 250 claims of election fraud.
“There are no seized machines in Ware County, not true, did not happen,” Secretary of State Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said.
“This is another of the falsehoods being pedaled by conspiracy advocates trying to convince the gullible of why the presidential election didn’t turnout as they’d hoped,” said Walter Jones, the Secretary of State Office's communications manager. “No voting machines have been seized. No one has unearthed evidence of ‘vote flipping’ because it didn’t happen. And no one has discovered some secret algorithm for altering the election outcome because that’s nonsense.”
It’s something the president pointed out at a rally in Valdosta on Saturday.
“Let us have a signature verification, what’s wrong with that? They keep counting the same votes and I said don’t count vote, look at the signatures and you’re going to find that the signatures aren’t what they were two years ago, four years ago, six years ago,” President Trump said.
Governor Brian Kemp pushed back on the idea of calling a special session of the General Assembly. He said doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law.
Lt. Governor Duncan and Attorney General Carr both agree with this position.
Still, the Secretary of State's Office did say they will be looking into about 18 claims of absentee ballot fraud.
“We’re going to be bringing in the GBI as handwriting experts to go over the specific counties where there are specific allegations about any issues around the signature match with the absentee ballots,” Sterling said.
CBS46 spoke with the GBI Monday and they said they will be meeting with the Secretary of State's office tomorrow to iron all of this out, but they pointed out they don't offer a signature verification service.
