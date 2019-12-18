ATLANTA (AP) - Bills will be going up starting Jan. 1 for Georgia Power's customers across the state.
The Georgia Public Service Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday for a plan projected to cost customers an additional $1.77 billion over the next three years. The company says it needs the money to cover rising costs.
A Georgia Power spokesman says a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of power a month will see bills rise by nearly $6 a month beginning next month.
The monthly charge that residential customers pay to connect to the grid will rise from $10 now to $12 in 2021 and $14 in 2022.
