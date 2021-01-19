Georgia Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux addressed remarks in favor of mail-in voting at the Gwinnett Board of Elections meeting Tuesday following reports that the Gwinnett Board of Registrations and Elections chairwoman sought to restrict absentee voting.
"The fight to ensure every voice is heard and every ballot is counted is a personal one for me," said Rep. Bourdeaux in her submitted remarks at tonight's Gwinnett Board of Elections meeting.
"As a result of successful lawsuits I and other organizations filed, we simplified absentee voting in Georgia. We need to move forward by continuing to expand access to absentee ballots — not reverse our progress. I will fight back against voter suppression attempts in Congress, and I look forward to working at the federal level to build on our progress in Georgia and protect free and fair elections," she added.
Bourdeaux's full remarks are below:
It is disappointing, but not surprising, that I address you today about yet another attempt to suppress voters here in Gwinnett County.
I was dismayed to learn that the Gwinnett Board of Registrations and Elections chairwoman aims to restrict the number of Georgians who can vote by mail.
As a steward of our elections, the Chairwoman's most important responsibility is to ensure every Georgian can make their voice heard — not make it harder to cast a ballot.
In 2018, when I first ran for Congress, my district had been gerrymandered to death by a Republican-controlled legislature.
I lost by fewer than 500 votes that year. When the results were finalized, we found that one third of the ballots thrown out in the state of Georgia were in Gwinnett County.
Ballots were being tossed out for trivial reasons in Gwinnett County, when in our neighboring county in Forsyth, ballots with the same minor mistakes were being counted.
So I went to court. As a result of successful lawsuits I and other organizations filed, we simplified absentee voting and allowed voters to correct mistakes with their mail-in ballots in Georgia.
The New York Times reported that in November of 2020, only 0.1% of Gwinnett County mail ballots were rejected.
In 2018, when my race came down to a margin of less than 500 votes, Gwinnett County’s rejection rate was about 6%.
We are on the right track to make sure every Georgian can vote. Thanks to the work of community organizers and activists, we are making progress.
But we need to move forward by continuing to expand access to absentee ballots — not reverse our progress. Other states conduct their entire elections by mail and have very few instances of fraud.
What the Chairwoman proposes would drag us backwards. It's voter suppression, plain and simple.
The Chairwoman's remarks reflect a growing chorus of Republican politicians who claim that if we allow more people to vote, then Republicans will lose.
It's outrageous. We do not decide elections policy based on which political party will benefit the most.
As Congresswoman, part of my legislative commitment is to support bills that would expand access to absentee ballot voting — not restrict it.
The Gwinnett Board of Elections should prepare for a federal government that is committed to protecting access to the ballot box, myself included.
I will fight back against voter suppression attempts in Congress. And I look forward to working arm in arm with anyone who aims to protect our free and fair elections.
That starts right here in Gwinnett County. Thank you.
