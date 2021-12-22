ATLANTA (CBS46) — The state of Georgia reported 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
That is 2,000 more than Tuesday's report and the most that the state has seen since Sept. 21.
The Omicron variant has now been detected in all 50 states and is the dominant variant in the U.S. at this time.
Testing has also increased in the state of Georgia and across the U.S. Many people are concerned about the omicron variant and want to make sure they are negative before spending time with their family and friends during the holidays.
The Georgia Department of Health is urging Georgians to carefully follow COVID-19 prevention measures.
All lies by mainstream media. Covid is not surging in Atlanta. Just the opposite. Whatever the media reports is the opposite of reality. One thing that they aren't reporting is that armed rebellion is breaking out across the nation. The revolution won't be covered. Be a joiner to eradicate totalitarian-tyranny. Find out where they live.
