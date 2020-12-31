COVID-19 wouldn't let 2020 go without setting one more record. Georgia set a new daily record for COVID-19 Thursday with 8,551 confirmed cases.
Additionally the state reported 86.5 percent of inpatient hospital beds are are currently in use. Overall, the state said 2,632 intensive care unit beds are currently occupied or 89.8 percent of total capacity. ICU bed usage in Georgia is currently at the highest rate since the pandemic began.
Outside of the Atlanta metro area in north Georgia, there are a total of 15 ICU beds available out of a total 662 beds. The Atlanta metro area has a total of 189 beds available out of a possible 1,233.
In 2020, Georgia reported a total 566,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 9,872 confirmed deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.