The state of Georgia set another new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths on Friday with 187. Deaths from COVID-19 remain high, even as confirmed cases have started to decline in the last few weeks.
Overall, Georgia has reported 13,856 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 along with 1,852 probable deaths. The state reports a total of 786,277 cases since the pandemic began, plus 172,7080 antigen positive cases. Looking deeper in the numbers, Georgia reports 84 percent of inpatient beds are currently in use along with 86 percent of ICU beds.
The increase in deaths often comes a few weeks after a surge in cases like the state saw in the beginning of January.
