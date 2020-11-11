More than half the year has passed since Georgia joined in on the battle to stop the spread of the corornavirus.

In those months the state has recorded 377,694 confirmed cases of the virus, 8,333 related deaths, and approximately 36,000 antigen positive cases.

And though health officials saw a downward trend in new cases after the July 30 peak, it appears the colder months are ushering in an uptick of cases.

"After a brief downward trend, we are unfortunately seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again," said Grady Health System CEO John M. Haupert in a community update Tuesday.

Nationally there have been more than 10.4 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 241,000 have died.

In its latest coronavirus update, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports several counties across the state saw an increase of at least 5 percent in new cases between October 24-20. Some of the counties experiencing an influx of confirmed cases include Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb and Douglas.

According to the report, "The number of new cases reported daily is increasing, reinforcing the need for Georgians to continue to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid large gatherings and get a flu shot."

As the summer came to a close health officials began imploring the public to get the flu vaccine in hopes of avoiding a 'twindemic' of influenza and the coronavirus.

"Never has it been more important to get a flu shot than this year," said Dr. Toomey. "We realize that people sometimes don’t think a flu shot is effective, are afraid to get or just don’t bother. This is particularly important this year. We're trying to prevent 'twindemics' of COVID plus influenza, which could be devastating."

Though cooler temperatures and increases social gatherings for the holidays have proven to be a cause for concern.

"Thanksgiving, Christmas -- those are the holidays when you pack your house full of people. You just can't do it this year," David Postman, the chief of staff for Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee said to CNN.

But just as the nation's health system is bracing for a second surge of the sometimes deadly virus, vaccine developers are seeing promising clinical restuls.

Pfizer announced its vaccine is more than 90% effective after being evaluated on 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases in trials. Pfizer says it enrolled 43,538 participants with 42% from “diverse backgrounds.”

This week the US Food and Drug Administration also issued an emergency use authorization of bamlanivimb, a single antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Co.

The treatment is said to target moderate coronavirus infections in adults and children.

"The FDA's emergency authorization of bamlanivimab provides health care professionals on the frontline of this pandemic with another potential tool in treating Covid-19 patients," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, acting director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in the statement. "We will continue to evaluate new data on the safety and efficacy of bamlanivimab as they become available."