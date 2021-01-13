President Donald Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice, this time with a bipartisan vote. However, Georgia's representatives didn't step away from their parties.
All six of Georgia's Democratic Representatives voted to impeach President Trump. The list includes Reps. Sanford Bishop; Hank Johnson; Nikema Williams; Lucy McBath; Carolyn Boureaux; and David Scott.
On the other side, all eight of Georgia's Republican Representatives voted against impeachment including: Buddy Carter; Drew Ferguson; Austin Scott; Andrew Clyde; Jody Hice; Barry Loudermilk; Rick Allen; and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
With the impeachment, Trump now represents half of all impeachments in American history. The Senate is expected to return from recess on January 19 at which point they can receive the article of impeachment and conduct a trial.
