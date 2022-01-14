ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp didn’t say it explicitly, but the message was clear in his State of the State address that transgender student athletes would be a topic of political debate this legislative session.
"From the classroom to the ball field, there are those who want to divide our kids along political lines, push partisan agendas, and indoctrinate students from all walks of life," Kemp said in his address.
LGBTQ advocates say they did not expect the issue to again resurface. They call it unfair.
"This has never been an issue here in Georgia that I’m aware of," said Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality. "What I think is unfair is singling out a group of students and telling them they cannot participate in extra curricular activities because of who they are," he said adding that children teens are the vulnerable groups that shouldn't be made to feel bad for their gender identity.
Also a hot topic this year is critical race theory. Republican representative Brad Thomas from Holly Springs drafting a bill to block it in all Georgia public schools and state funded colleges.
“As progressives continue to push their anti-American, ‘woke’ agenda, parents throughout this state have also woken up to the reality that divisive ideologies, such as critical race theory and the 1619 Project, are being forced on our children by rogue teachers and radical school boards,” said Rep. Thomas in a statement.
Thomas's bill, House Bill 888 would prohibit curriculum that could be considered discriminatory on the basis of race. It would also include a transparency requirement where parents screen the materials teachers plan to use in discussing history.
"It amounts to educational censorship," said Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners. "It proports to promote educational freedom, but I don’t see where you have freedom where you also have restrictions on what teachers are allowed to teach their students about the realities of American history."
"The governor can’t say I want Juneteenth and then say I don’t want critical race theory. It doesn't make sense. It's a binary that doesn't connect said," House Minority Leader James Beverly.
Moore says when she first became a member of the state legislature, Republican lawmakers were pushing legislation to preserve Confederate monuments as an ode to Georgia history. She called the move to ban difficult discussions on race and slavery and the period that some of the monuments represented, "hypocritical."
Rep. Thomas told CBS46 he wasn't available for interviews on his bill Friday because of meetings in his district. He said he would be available at another time.
