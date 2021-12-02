ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Biden announced Thursday a plan to combat COVID and the Omicron variant during the winter months.
“My plan I’m announcing today pulls no punches,” President Joe Biden said.
But the president did say when announcing his new COVID plan for the winter is that they want everyone in the country to help fight.
“This is a moment we can do what we haven’t been able to do enough of through this whole pandemic, get the nation to come together.”
The new COVID plan hits on five major points including boosters for those who are eligible, family vaccination sites, free at-home tests, 60 surge response teams for hospitals, and new test requirements for international travel.
The news comes as health officials announced the second confirmed case of the new Omicron variant in Minnesota.
“It’s here, but we have the best tools, best tools and the best medicine and the best scientists in the world. We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” President Biden said.
The President said vaccine sites and pharmacies will stay open for longer and pharmacies have agreed to send push notifications to the 110 million people eligible for the booster.
International travelers starting next week will have to provide a negative test within a day of their departure time fully vaccinated or not.
Atlanta is one of only three airports with direct flights to South Africa where the new variant was discovered.
Many from Georgia, like mother Nikki Barnes, and around the country are still stuck on the continent because of quickly enforced travel restrictions.
“I absolutely know that I’ll cry when I get home and say O my god! We were stranded on another continent,” Barnes said.
Her return flight went through the EU so she was denied entry and has been scrambling to find a flight ever since.
“It came so quickly, it’s still a whirlwind, right now I have travel plans but whose to say that they won’t be cancelled,”
She luckily has a flight now on United, but got a shock when trying to book on Delta.
"I think made the situation so desperate the airlines jacked the prices up, the seats were scarce. So even when I looked at Delta flights, it was either one seat available and again I'm traveling with my son. I could take $7,000 for a flight or I could also not have anywhere to stay le I wait for that flight."
