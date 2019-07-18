VALDOSTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A Georgia resource center has been ordered to pay back wages to 130 of its employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division uncovered federal labor law violations.
Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center Inc. (LARC), a private, non-profit agency whose mission is to serve individuals with disabilities, must pay back $157,473 for failing to meet the requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and for violating the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
Investigators found that LARC incorrectly rounded wage rates, resulting in underpayment under the FSLA. The company also deducted 15 minutes of break time from the work hours of some of its employees, failed to count travel time and committed other actions that resulted in underpayment to employees and recordkeeping violations.
The investigation also revealed that LARC failed to adhere to rules that must be met to pay sub-minimum wages to disabled persons.
WIOA requires that individuals with disabilities age 24 and under complete pre-employment transition services, vocational rehabilitation services, and career counseling, information, and referral services before being considered for work at sub-minimum wages. LARC failed to provide documentation showing it had met those requirements prior to paying its employees a sub-minimum wage.
Eric Williams, Wage and Hour District Director said in a press release the U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that all workers receive the wages legally due to them, and to protecting workers with disabilities from exploitation in the workplace. “We will continue to provide education and tools to employers to help them understand their responsibilities and how to comply with the law,” Williams said.
