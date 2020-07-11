ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Restaurant Association issued a statement Saturday addressing Governor Kemp's Executive Order amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
In their statement, the GRA noted that, while supportive of the Governor's Executive Order, there are a number of inconsistencies among different municipal orders which have led to much confusion.
The GRA felt that the confusion surrounding various municipal orders adds more pressure to already struggling businesses trying to regain dine-in business while looking to reemploy thousands of workers who lost their jobs amid the ongoing pandemic.
“The safety, health and well-being of Georgia's restaurant owners, workers and guests remains the absolute top priority of our organization. We are pleased that Georgia Restaurants are allowed to reopen and are continuing to follow the recommendations set by the Office of the Governor, the CDC, and the Georgia Department of Public Health,” said Karen Bremer, CEO of the GRA.
