An Augusta business owner caught a thief breaking into his restaurant over Easter weekend on surveillance cameras. But instead of getting police involved, the restaurant's owner wants to hire the suspect.
Just before 4:30 Saturday morning, someone broke into Diablo's Southwest Grill in Augusta.
“The suspect threw a brick through the glass front door,” said Carl Wallace, the co-founder of Diablo’s Southwest Grill.
In the surveillance video, you can see the crook grabbing the cash register, he then shakes it, and realizes there’s no money inside…then he takes off.
“He did more damage to the cost to replace the door than he ever would have gotten out of the register,” Wallace added.
It cost Wallace, $1,000 to fix the door, but what he did next cost him absolutely nothing.
He’s now receiving international attention after writing this post on Facebook:
“Please swing by for a job application. There are better opportunities out there than this path you’ve chosen,” part of the post read.
“It’s almost sad in the sense that kindness and forgiveness and a road to redemption for someone is a viral sensation,” Wallace said.
Wallace said if the burglar was arrested, he would have a felony on his record and would struggle finding a job, so he took an unusual approach to fix what he calls a broken system:
“Let’s stop. Let’s fix this, let’s do something different, and give this guy an opportunity,” added Wallace.
Wallace said he’d like to help this person, offer him a better path, even going as far as saying he’d be willing to mentor him…and when CBS46’s Melissa Stern asked whether he thinks the burglar will ever take him up on his offer?
“I hope he does, because I think the follow up story to this is greater than the initial story,” said Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.