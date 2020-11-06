As Georgians wait on election results, people aren’t waiting to start pointing fingers at officials over election irregularities.
"Lets find out what happened when they sent home the republican spotter and then stayed around and counted votes for three hours in Fulton county," said Georgia Attorney Lin Wood speaking at an RNC press conference.
Fulton County officials denied the claim.
“Nobody was kicked out, I verified that, and I know somebody from external affairs was there,” said Richard Barron, Fulton County Elections Director.
The Secretary of State's Office said currently they have not seen any widespread irregularities but will investigate when called to.
“Every report we’ve gotten is going to be investigated fully,” said Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at Georgia Secretary of State.
The republican party said they are investigating several irregularities in Georgia but wouldn’t give specifics, instead saying we need to be alert and look at what’s happening in Michigan.
"We have this whistle blower who said they were told to backdate ballots specifically by an election official," said Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman.
An Investigation in Spalding County by the Sheriff and Secretary of State’s Office over ballots tossed out found no actual ballots had been tossed out.
As far as some political figures are concerned, the Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t have a handle on voting irregularities.
"He does not know what he's talking about because he doesn't run those local elections," said Vernon Jones, Georgia state Representative.
Gabriel Sterling said they are looking into a number of possible reports but won't give any details unless there is something to report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.