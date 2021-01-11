In normal times, call-takers in the Georgia Poison Center answer questions related to someone swallowing or inhaling something dangerous. But these days, the center is helping the Georgia Department of Public Health answer COVID-related questions.
“Since we started the response, we’ve had to add close to 22 or 23 individuals that help us answer just the COVID part of our business,” said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, the center’s executive director, adding that he expects to hire more call-takers this week.
In recent days, most callers have been asking about vaccine availability and appointments.
Lopez emphasizes the call-takers do not make vaccine appointments for callers, but they are pointing callers to a new tool on the Georgia Department of Public Health website where they can locate providers in their area offering the vaccine and make appointments for themselves. Within just one hour of opening Monday, they already had 158 calls.
“One of the things that we want to make sure that people understand is if they just have a little bit of patience, we’ll get to them, and we’ll be able to answer their questions as best we can.”
