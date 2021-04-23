ATLANTA (CBS46) - Georgia’s Department of Public Health has planned to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines once the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ (CDC) issues its formal decision to accept the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation.
ACIP advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine. There is a potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine. In particular, women under the age of 50 should be made aware of the increased risk of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome and may choose to receive another vaccine.
The FDA and CDC previously recommended pausing J&J (Janssen) vaccinations pending a review of data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring in women aged 18-48 about a week after vaccination. Since then, nine additional confirmed cases of these rare blood clots were reported, and other potential cases are still under review.
More than 124,000 doses of J&J vaccine had been safely administered in Georgia, at the time it was paused. Approximately 213,000 doses are in inventory statewide.
Vaccination remains one of the best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with basic prevention measures – wearing a mask, distancing from others, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands frequently, according to GDPH.
For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.
