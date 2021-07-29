ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – With “STEM” (science, technology, engineering, and math) currently a high priority in schools, a preschool in Alpharetta has become the first in Georgia to immerse toddlers in STEM concepts.
Daron and Tiffany Davis were among the first to enroll their 2-year-old daughter Mabel at Science Akademeia on Nesbit Ferry Road in Alpharetta.
“She wants to know how everything works,” said Tiffany Davis. “She wants to know everything.”
“Our curriculum is based on the engineering design process,” said Evangeline Agbogu, the owner and director of Science Akademeia.
Agbogu is a former research scientist at Emory University.
“Kids are natural scientists,” she said. “They’re curious. They love to explore. They love to discover new things.”
She said the concepts of STEM are embedded in everything that happens at the preschool.
“Ninety percent of a child’s brain is developed by the time the child is five years old,” Agbogu said, “so why don’t we take advantage of that opportunity -- that crucial time in a child’s brain development -- to introduce critical thinking skills?”
Knowing their daughter will learn at an early age how to identify problems and come up with solutions, the Davises say they hope Mabel gains a lifelong advantage.
“The world that we know now is not the one that she will know when she’s our age,” said Daron Davis, “and so we just want to make sure that she has every opportunity to advance.”
