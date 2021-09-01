ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia’s Planned Parenthood advocates spoke out in protest of growing anti-abortion laws taking effect across the country. The group kicked off a nationwide bus tour titled, “Bans Off Our Bodies.”
The outcry has reached a fever pitch in Texas as a law went into effect Wednesday banning most abortions after 6 weeks. The Texas law doesn’t make exceptions for victims of rape or incest. It allows unaffected individuals to sue doctors, counselors, even rideshare drivers who help a woman get to or pay for an abortion.
The Supreme Court failed to rule on attempt to block the abortion law—sparking protests.
Georgia has seen a similar fight. In 2019, the state legislature passed the Fetal Heartbeat Bill that banned abortion after 6 weeks. Governor Kemp signed the measure into law, but it was blocked by the courts and did not take effect.
“The governor’s been pretty clear not only with the passage of the Heartbeat Bill also his support for life,” said Cody Hall, communications director for Governor Kemp. “He believes that Georgia’s a state that values life, and we will continue to stand up for that bill in court.”
There is another court hearing later this month on the measure.
“Abortion is still safe and legal and available in this state, and we are fighting to make sure that is the case by seeing Governor Kemp as we promised in court later this month,” said Staci Fox, President of Planned Parenthood Southeast.
Annie Lockwood sees first hand the tough decisions women make when choosing abortion. She volunteers with Planned Parenthood escorting women into the building for abortions and other healthcare and often works to distract or shield women from hostile and passionate anti-abortion protesters outside the clinics.
“One of the women was seeking an abortion and had to wait in her car and this protestor stood inches from her car and screamed at her that she was a murderer, that she was going to hell,” Lockwood said. “I literally had to lay my body on her windshield to try to cover up what he was doing,” she added saying it took days for her to get past the trauma of the experience. “It’s hard not to feel hopeless but we have to fight harder.”
Georgia lawmakers have not explicitly announced plans to re-introduce anti-abortion legislation this next session. Rep. Ed Setzler, who sponsored the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, did not respond to several requests for comment Wednesday.
One Georgia Democrat Rep. Josh McLaurin tweeted about the possibility of legislation, “If Georgia Republicans try to seize the window opened by the Supreme Court’s inaction to uphold Roe and Casey, believe that Georgia Democrats will be there to do everything we can to hold the line.”
