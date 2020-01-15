ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With eggs on their plates and politics on their minds, a record-setting 2,600 people attended the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast.
Gov. Brian Kemp told attendees one of his areas of focus this year will be further strengthening anti-gang laws. He says nearly every county in Georgia is reporting a rise in gang activity.
“With membership levels climbing to 71,000, we are literally under siege with no time to waste,” said Kemp.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced the new Georgia Innovates Task Force aimed at making Georgia the technology capitol of the East Coast.
“I believe the entire world is going to be watching what we’re doing and be jealous that they don’t live in Georgia,” Duncan told the audience.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attended the breakfast, giving reporters a glimpse of how the strong economy is helping entrepreneurs. He said that last year, 165,000 new corporations formed in Georgia. That’s 20,000 more new corporations than the year before.
“Nineteen thousand of those 20,000 were people that lived here in Georgia, so that’s home-grown talent that decided to step out in faith to form a corporation, so we’re just excited about those results,” Raffensperger said.
With every House and Senate seat up for grabs in November, House Speaker David Ralston said he realizes everyone is eager for a short legislative session so they can hit the campaign trail. But he reminded attendees about the continued effort to trim the state budget.
“Budget decisions, I believe, are too important to be influenced by a legislative calendar,” Ralston said.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
