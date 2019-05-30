MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) A Georgia sailor killed during combat in WWII and accounted for in March will finally get the funeral service he deserves.
Navy Reserve Seaman Deward W. Duncan Jr. was officially accounted for on March 7 after his remains were identified by the DPAA (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency).
His remains were found in a cemetery in the Gilbert Islands of Kiribati, a country in the Central Pacific.
Duncan was killed in a Japanese air raid on January 12, 1944. On Feb. 28, 1949, a military review board declared Duncan’s remains non-recoverable.
In 2017, a burial site was discovered and several remains believed to be of service members were located. The remains were turned over to the DPAA in 2018.
A visitation is scheduled for June 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home on South Hammond Drive in Monroe.
A graveside ceremony will take place on June 8, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Rest Haven Cemetery, also in Monroe.
