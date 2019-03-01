Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Dozens of Georgia’s school psychologists met at the Capitol Thursday to ask lawmakers for more support in keeping schools safe.
“We have been slow with recognizing the concerns of students in the school setting,” said Kimberly Franklin, the coordinator of psychological services in DeKalb County and a member of the Georgia Association of School Psychologists (GASP). “I think we all think children come to school without having any existing problems,” Franklin added.
School psychologists not only help detect and identify learning disabilities, they lead crisis teams and develop crisis plans. But they say they are stretched too thin.
“There are just not enough of us school psychologists,” said Courtney Holley, President of the Georgia Association of School Psychologists. “There are roughly 800 school psychologists to serve the 1.76 million students,” she said.
In Georgia, the ratio for school psychologists is 1 to 2,475 students. GASP says that funding ratio has not changed for more than 25 years. They want lawmakers to adopt the ratio recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists which is 1 to 700 students or lower.
“Oftentimes, school psychologists carry multiple schools at once, and they’re only in a school maybe one day a week,” said Benjamin Knanbel, a school psychologist with the City of Decatur schools and an advocacy liaison with GASP. “If we had more school psychologists and maybe be there daily and really help with the mental health issues in our schools right now as well as be there for crisis’s when they happen.”
He says school psychologists do much more than diagnose learning disabilities, they can intervene early with kids who may be at risk for violence.
“We are all about early intervention and early screening for children who are at risk for behavioral problems,” Knanbel told CBS46. “We are the most qualified to do that in schools and we have the means to do it. We just need the time and personnel to do it and to be funded by the legislature.”
They say the need for early intervention is more important now than ever before.
“Unfortunately, we’re at a place in time where we have all types of drills in case there is an active shooter in the building, and there are also the effects of children being traumatized by those drills because when we are doing the drills,” Franklin said, adding that the threat of gun violence was not considered when she was a student.
GASP is supporting bills around dyslexia and school safety this session. Republican Senator John Ablers from Roswell is sponsor of the Senate Bill 15 called Keeping Georgia’s Schools Safe Act. His bill doesn’t include the funding these psychologists want, but they are supporting each other’s efforts.
“I support them 100% as I know Governor Kemp does,” Albers said of the GASP members. “The key to solving these problems is using these mental health professionals to help identify student and help them, wrap our arms around them,” he added.
While some Senate Democrats opposed Albers’ bill, which passed the Senate, he says it should protect against all school threats.
“There are some mandates in there,“ Albers said for schools if the bill becomes law. “They will get site threat assessments done once every four years. They will have to review that plan every four years and coordinate with the local law enforcement. They will also update their drills which will be done on an annual basis and designate a school safety coordinator,” he added.
His bill now heads to the House.
